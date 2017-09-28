Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91

LOS ANGELES: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who helped usher in the 1960s sexual revolution with his groundbreaking men's magazine and built a business empire around his libertine lifestyle, died on Wednesday (Sep 27) at the age of 91, Playboy Enterprises said.

Hefner, once called the "prophet of pop hedonism" by Time magazine, peacefully passed away at his home, Playboy Enterprises said in a statement.

Hefner was sometimes characterised as an oversexed Peter Pan as he kept a harem of young blondes that numbered as many as seven at his legendary Playboy Mansion. This was chronicled in The Girls Next Door, a TV reality show that aired from 2005 through 2010.



He said that thanks to the impotency-fighting drug Viagra, he continued exercising his libido into his 80s.

"I'm never going to grow up," Hefner said in a CNN interview when he was 82. "Staying young is what it is all about for me. Holding on to the boy and long ago I decided that age really didn't matter and as long as the ladies ... feel the same way, that's fine with me."

After starting the status quo-shattering Playboy magazine in 1953, he went on to launch TV and film companies, finance documentaries and preside over the Hollywood social scene from his bubbling Jacuzzi at the mansion, a frequent location for industry events.



The mansion, which had became somewhat run-down, was sold in 2016 but the terms of the sale specified that he was allowed to live there until his death.

He is survived by his wife Crystal and four grown children - Christie, who served as chief executive of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years, David, Marston and Cooper, who currently serves as chief creative officer at the company.

LAUNCHING CAREERS

Posing in Playboy served as a launching pad for a number of women who went on to greater fame, including Jayne Mansfield, Kim Basinger, Pamela Anderson, Anna Nicole Smith, Jenny McCarthy and Kelly Monaco.



A number of women who were already famous chose to pose in the magazine to boost their popularity, including Ursula Andress, Linda Evans, Raquel Welch, Nastassja Kinski, Joan Collins, Suzanne Somers, Sharon Stone, Shannen Doherty, Drew Barrymore, Farrah Fawcett, and Lindsay Lohan.

The eternal bon vivant personified the playboy image, dating many women who appeared in his magazine and marrying Playmate Kimberley Conrad in 1989 when in his 60s (they had Marston and Cooper. Hefner had Christie and David with his first wife Mildred Williams).

Among the Playmates with whom he was involved were Shannon Tweed, Barbi Benton and Carrie Leigh, who filed a palimony suit against him. Eventually his reputation dimmed a bit as the octogenarian continued to prop up his hard-partying image amid a revived feminist movement.

Hefner was a longtime supporter of causes including First Amendment rights; he donated money towards the restoration of the Hollywood sign and to University of Southern California's film school and at times supported the Democratic Party. He formed the Playboy Foundation in 1965 to fight censorship and support research into sexuality.

Reports said Hefner planned to be buried in Westwood Memorial Park next to his fellow mid-century icon of sexual freedom, Marilyn Monroe.