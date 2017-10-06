'Plenty of runway left' in diplomatic approach to dealing with North Korea: US Congressional leaders

Following mixed signals from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that raised the possibility of military intervention, key US Congressional voices underline the need to continue on the path of diplomatic and economic pressure.

WASHINGTON, DC: In a week of twists, turns and tweets, one normally hardline voice on US policy towards Pyongyang maintains that there still is “plenty of diplomatic runway” left in dealing with the country’s nuclear provocations.



Speaking exclusively to Channel NewsAsia, US Senator Cory Gardner stressed that “there is plenty of room for additional diplomatic pressure and economic pressure on the North Korean regime”.



Gardner, who chairs the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that the key will be to “ramp up both dials of pressure from a diplomatic front and economic front”.



Washington, he said, would have to use both those tools “to recognise our ultimate goal, which is peaceful denuclearisation of the North Korean regime".



Gardner’s comments came days after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson first announced on Saturday (Sep 30) that the US had multiple channels of direct communications with Pyongyang, only for those apparently conciliatory comments to be repudiated by President Donald Trump a day later.



In a ramping up of uncertainty over whether Washington was considering immediate military options, Trump tweeted: "I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man."



Hours later, the President tweeted again: "Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail."



Gardner’s counterpart in the House of Representatives Ted Yoho, who chairs the Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs also underlined the importance of continued diplomacy with the DPRK, but not before “taking the President’s Twitter away”.



“We need to have a clear single message. It is sanctions, and it cannot be unilateral sanctions only from the US. It has to be other countries. And we commend Singapore for the actions it’s taken,” Yoho said in an interview with Channel NewsAsia.



“We have to work through sanctions, to create the need for talks,” Yoho added. “If you’re not willing to talk, what’s your other option? War? I don’t want war.”



Even as Gardner attempted to dial back suggestions that an imminent military option may be on the table, he too continued to underline the importance of sanctions and concerted international action against North Korea.



Earlier in September, Gardner sent a letter to Ambassadors of 21 countries with diplomatic relations with Pyongyang, calling on them to “cease all official diplomatic and economic relations with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)”.

In the note addressed to countries ranging from China, Brazil, the United Kingdom, to also Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam, Gardner said that “now is the time to diplomatically and economically isolate this regime, until it fully and irreversibly commits to peaceful denuclearisation. Maintaining official diplomatic relations with a regime that continues to defy international law and threaten nations across the globe only serves to reward nefarious behavior.”

Gardner told Channel NewsAsia that he has seen a “significant reaction” to the letter.



“We've had positive signals from many of them that they are taking the appropriate steps to cut diplomatic relationships,” he said.

Pressed on the utility of further isolation of Pyongyang, Gardner said he saw “benefits in ramping up pressure on both North Korea and its enablers so that when North Korea is ready to reach out, when they are ready to have a dialogue, that they do so without precondition.”

Key in Gardner’s calculation is the role that China will play.

Following the North Korean ICBM missile test on Jul 4, Gardner introduced bipartisan legislation in the “North Korean Enablers Accountability Act”, which would ban entities that do business with North Korea from using the US financial system.

The draft legislation specifically identified the top 10 Chinese importers of goods from North Korea.

And the move has had a “positive effect” for Gardner so far.

“We've been contacted by a number of those 10 businesses saying that they will no longer be doing business with North Korea,” he said.

Yoho also commended recent moves from China, by “coming on board, putting (the) pressure on”. Yoho, who is scheduled to visit Singapore and the region later this month, added that this will hopefully “entice” the DPRK to the negotiating table.

Gardner also rejected suggestions that a North Korea with credible nuclear capabilities is an unavoidable reality, and that these capabilities factor into Kim’s own conception of what would ensure the survival of his regime.

“I reject any notion that North Korea will be a nuclear power,” he said. “I think it's in the world's best interest to reject that notion as well. To have Kim Jong Un, a madman, who has threatened his neighbours and the globe with nuclear missiles is unacceptable. And to allow them to retain a nuclear programme would be signalling every tyrant around the globe that if you act bad enough for long enough, you can keep what you have.”



“He’s making a grave mistake,” he added, on whether a nuclear North Korea would ensure regime survival. “Because the only way that he assures the collapse of his regime is to continue with nuclear proliferation.”



For Gardner, the nuance in delivering this message to Kim is key.



“This isn’t about regime change,” he said, echoing comments first made by US military Pacific chief Harry Harris. "This is about bringing Kim Jong Un to his senses, not to his knees.”