PM May loses key Brexit vote in British parliament

Lawmakers voted 309 to 305 in favour of an amendment to the government's EU (Withdrawal) Bill demanding an explicit legal guarantee be included to grant MPs a vote on any Brexit deal signed with Brussels.

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May lost a key Brexit vote in parliament on Wednesday (Dec 13) after a group of her own MPs rebelled, a blow for the government on the eve of a crucial EU summit.

Lawmakers voted 309 to 305 in favour of an amendment to the government's EU (Withdrawal) Bill demanding an explicit legal guarantee be included to grant MPs a vote on any Brexit deal signed with Brussels.



