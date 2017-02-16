PM Orban's government plans to close all migrant holding camps within Hungary

BUDAPEST: Hungary plans to gradually close down all the migrant camps located within the country as it prepares to set up camps on the border instead, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Janos Lazar also reiterated that the government plans to set up camps at 2-3 places on the southern border, where it wants to keep migrants while their asylum requests are being assessed.

Amnesty International said last week that Hungary's plan to detain all asylum seekers in containers near the border was "yet another disturbing move in a pattern of demonising this already very vulnerable group."

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)