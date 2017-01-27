Poland, Lithuania say won't host any new secret CIA jails

VILNIUS/WARSAW: Poland and Lithuania said on Thursday they would not allow the United States to locate new secret prisons on their soil if President Donald Trump chooses to reinstate an old CIA programme that detained and interrogated terrorism suspects abroad.

Both eastern European countries are close allies of the United States and hosted now-defunct "black site" jails that were used during President George W. Bush's "war on terrorism" after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York.

U.S. officials have said Trump may order a review that could lead to the restoration of programme. Similar facilities, where interrogation techniques often condemned as torture were used, were located in Romania, Thailand and Afghanistan.

"There is no proposal for that and there is no room (for talks)," Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told journalists, when asked if her government would agree to such prisons. "My answer is no."

Lithuania's foreign affairs minister, Linas Linkevicius, told Reuters his country was ready to cooperate with the United States on all strategic issues, but that human rights needed to be safeguarded.

"Torturing of people is not possible according to international law, code of conduct - not just legally but morally," he said in an interview.

"I do not believe that any civilized state should apply these methods. It's not just my personal position, it's the position of my state."

Lithuania faces two lawsuits in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) alleging detainees were jailed at a detention facility it knowingly hosted a decade ago - something never acknowledged by its officials.

A parliamentary inquiry in Lithuania in 2010 found that state security helped the CIA establish premises suitable for detention in a building in the capital, Vilnius, though it said there was no proof the facility was used to hold prisoners.

The ECHR ruled in 2014 that the CIA had run a secret jail in a northern Polish forest that was code named "Quartz". It was the first time that a court in Europe had said that the CIA operated one of the "black sites" on the continent.

Poland's constitution states that no one can be subjected to torture, or cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Warsaw and Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; editing by Richard Lough)