Poland reviews options to buy 14 army helicopters

WARSAW: Poland is considering deals offered by Airbus, Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky subsidiary and Leonardo-Finmeccanica to buy 14 army helicopters this year, its defence minister said on Thursday.

"We are in the process of choosing an offer," Antoni Macierewicz told journalists at a press conference. He did not say when a decision will be made.

He also said Poland may buy more F-16 fighter jets from the United States, depending on terms proposed, and that he hopes that a contract to purchase three submarines will be signed at the end of 2017 or in early 2018.

