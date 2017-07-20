Poland's lower house of parliament passes contested Supreme Court bill

World

Poland's lower house of parliament passed a contested Supreme Court law on Thursday which the opposition says would erode the independence of the judiciary and undermine democracy.

General view of the Polish parliament before the voting on the bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court, in Warsaw, Poland, July 20, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS

The bill, submitted by the conservative, ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, must now be approved by the upper house. PiS has a majority in both houses of parliament.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters