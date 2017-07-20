Poland's lower house of parliament passes contested Supreme Court bill

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Poland's lower house of parliament passed a contested Supreme Court law on Thursday which the opposition says would erode the independence of the judiciary and undermine democracy.

The bill, submitted by the conservative, ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, must now be approved by the upper house. PiS has a majority in both houses of parliament.

