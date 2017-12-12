Poland's Morawiecki sworn in as new prime minister

WARSAW: Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was sworn in by President Andrzej Duda as the country's new prime minister on Monday, replacing Beata Szydlo, who became a Deputy Prime minister.

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party sacked the popular Szydlo last week in a bid to improve Poland's image abroad and prepare the conservatives for a series of upcoming elections.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Justyna Pawlak, writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Larry King)