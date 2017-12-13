Poland's new government wins vote of confidence in parliament

Poland's new government led by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki won a vote of confidence in parliament just before midnight on Tuesday, voting records showed, opening the way for the Cabinet to start functioning.

Morawiecki, 49, was named prime minister last week in a government reshuffle, replacing Beata Szydlo as the ruling Law and Justice party gears up for elections over the next three years.

He said Warsaw's economic policy - based on generous public spending and a growing focus on building domestic capital - should not change, but his government would aim to improve Poland's external relations.

