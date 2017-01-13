Channel NewsAsia

Poland's president signs 2017 state budget into law - statement

Poland's President Andrzej Duda on Friday signed into law the state budget for 2017, the president's office said in a statement.

Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of 1956 anti-Communist uprising in Budapest, Hungary, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh - RTX2Q2VX

Opposition lawmakers have accused ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party deputies of approving the 2017 budget illegally last month.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)

- Reuters