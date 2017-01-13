Poland's president signs 2017 state budget into law - statement
Poland's President Andrzej Duda on Friday signed into law the state budget for 2017, the president's office said in a statement.
- Posted 13 Jan 2017 23:50
Opposition lawmakers have accused ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party deputies of approving the 2017 budget illegally last month.
