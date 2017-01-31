Channel NewsAsia

Poland's Walesa collaborated with communist secret police - institute

Poland's government-affiliated history institute said on Tuesday it had new evidence that Lech Walesa, who led protests and strikes that shook communist rule in the 1980s, had been a secret police informant in the 1970s.

A lawyer for Walesa, whose actions leading the Solidarity trade union contributed to the fall of communism throughout eastern Europe, said the evidence was faulty and asked to question the assessors.

