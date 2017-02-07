Poland's Walesa says he did not collaborate with communist secret police

WARSAW: Poland's legendary leader of the Solidarity movement Lech Walesa said on Tuesday that recently disclosed documents suggesting that he cooperated with the Communist secret police were not true and that the allegations were humiliating to him.

A government-affiliated history institute said late in January that a handwriting study had proved the authenticity of documents suggesting that Walesa, who led protests and strikes that shook communist rule in the 1980s, had collaborated with communist rulers.

"None of these texts are my texts," Walesa, a Nobel Peace prize winner and Poland's former president, said at a press conference, his first since the disclosure of the study based on documents retrieved from the home of a late communist general.

"It's so humiliating for me to explain myself to the secret service, to a policeman whom I fought," he said. "They could not break me, they could not bribe me."

(Reporting by Anna Koper and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Lidia Kelly)