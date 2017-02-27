Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Poland sees 100,000-200,000 Poles coming home after Brexit

Between 100,000 and 200,000 Poles living in Britain may return home as a result of Britain leaving the European Union, a Polish government ministry said on Monday.

  • Posted 27 Feb 2017 18:00
A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

WARSAW: Between 100,000 and 200,000 Poles living in Britain may return home as a result of Britain leaving the European Union, a Polish government ministry said on Monday.

"The situation around Brexit combined with improvement in the socio-economic situation in Poland may mean that some Poles (an estimate of 100,000-200,000) presently living in Great Britain will decided to return," Poland's Development Ministry said in a reply to a question by a member of parliament.

Some 916,000 Poles live in the United Kingdom, according to 2015 data from Britain's Office for National Statistics.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

- Reuters