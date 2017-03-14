Poland to seek extradition from United States of suspected Nazi commander

WARSAW: Poland plans to seek the extradition of an American on suspicion of World War Two crimes against humanity, Poland's government-affiliated history institute said on Monday.

The Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) said in a statement that Michael K. is suspected of ordering the killing of 44 Poles in 1944 in eastern Poland when he was a commander in the Nazi's SS-led Ukrainian Self Defence Legion.

As a result of that order, several villages - including Chlaniow and Wladyslawin - were set on fire and buildings destroyed, IPN said.

It has asked a regional court in Poland's Lublin to issue an arrest warrant for Michael K. as the first step towards an extradition request.

