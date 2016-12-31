Pole arrested after airliner makes emergency landing in Prague

PRAGUE: Czech police have detained a Polish man after a passenger jet flying from Spain to Warsaw made an emergency landing in Prague on Friday due to a bomb threat, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said.

The plane was parked away from the main terminals of Prague airport while police investigated the incident. Flight tracking websites showed planes were again landing at the airport.

Chovanec, speaking with Czech Television, declined to say whether or not an explosive device had been found on the detained man before police had finished their work. But he later tweeted: "Does not look like a terrorist attack" and "Situation under control".

A spokesman for the Czech Air Navigation Services said pilots on a Boeing 737 plane operated by the Polish company Enter Air had asked to land in Prague because of the threat.

Czech Television reported the flight had started in the Canary Islands and had 160 passengers aboard, mostly Polish. All were evacuated and no one was hurt.

