Police cordon off Barcelona's Sagrada Familia in anti-terrorism operation - Twitter
Catalan police said on Tuesday they had cordoned off the Sagrada Familia church, a famous tourist site in Barcelona, as part of an anti-terrorism operation.
Police said on Twitter they were conducting checks at the site.
