Police cordon off Barcelona's Sagrada Familia in anti-terrorism operation - Twitter

World

Police cordon off Barcelona's Sagrada Familia in anti-terrorism operation - Twitter

Catalan police said on Tuesday they had cordoned off the Sagrada Familia church, a famous tourist site in Barcelona, as part of an anti-terrorism operation.

The Sagrada Familia cathedral is seen as thousands of people gather for a rally on Catalonia's national day 'La Diada' in Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID: Catalan police said on Tuesday they had cordoned off the Sagrada Familia church, a famous tourist site in Barcelona, as part of an anti-terrorism operation.

Police said on Twitter they were conducting checks at the site.

(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Isla Binnie)

Source: Reuters