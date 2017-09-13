Police cordon off Barcelona's Sagrada Familia in anti-terrorism operation - Twitter

Catalan police said on Tuesday they had cordoned off the Sagrada Familia church, a famous tourist site in Barcelona, as part of an anti-terrorism operation.

Police said on Twitter they were conducting checks at the site.

