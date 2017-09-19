Police deploy in flashpoint Iraqi oil city Kirkuk as tension runs high following deadly clash

KIRKUK, Iraq: Police deployed overnight Monday in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk to prevent a deadly dispute from developing into ethnic clashes ahead of a referendum on Kurdish independence, local residents said.

The Kurdish authorities want to hold the vote, on Sept. 25, despite opposition from the central government in Baghdad and the region’s non-Kurdish population. The city is also home to Arabs and Turkmen.

Kurdish security and the city police erected checkpoints across the city after a Kurd was killed in a clash with the guards of a Turkmen political party office in Kirkuk.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters