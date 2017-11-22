Police find similarities in body parts found Copenhagen waters

COPENHAGEN: An arm found by divers near Copenhagen was weighed down with pieces of metal similar to those attached to the legs of Swedish journalist Kim Wall who died in August on board a submarine owned by a Danish inventor, local police said on Wednesday.

The arm was found about 1 km (mile) from the spot where Wall's head and legs had been found in October.

Wall, a freelance journalist who was researching a story on entrepreneur and aerospace engineer Peter Madsen, went missing after he took her out to sea in his homebuilt 17-metre (56-foot) submarine in August.

On Aug. 23, police identified a torso that washed ashore in Copenhagen as Wall's.

Coroners examined what turned out to be a left arm after it was found in Koge Bay just outside of Copenhagen - near the route that had been searched in connection with the submarine case.

Divers and police will continue the search for the right arm along with further evidence on Thursday.

Madsen admitted to dismembering Wall on board his submarine and dumping her body parts in the sea, but he still denies murdering her and a charge of sexual assault without intercourse.

The trial has been set to take place in Copenhagen next March.

