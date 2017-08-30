Police give all-clear after bomb threat at Canadian embassy in Berlin - newspaper

BERLIN: The Canadian embassy in Berlin was evacuated due to a bomb threat, local newspaper B.Z. reported on Wednesday, adding that the police had been on site and were able to give the all-clear.

Neither the police nor the embassy were immediately available to comment.

B.Z. said a radio station nearby had also been evacuated but that employees were later able to return to their offices.

