Police hunt active shooter near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS: Police in Las Vegas are probing reports of a gunman on the loose after shots were fired in the city on Sunday (Oct 1).
Gunfire had reportedly been heard at the Mandalay Bay Casino, causing panic along the Las Vegas Strip.
“We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials said in a brief statement to their Twitter.
One Twitter user posted that the hotel was on lockdown, while another, citing police scanners, posted there were two shooters on the 32nd floor of the hotel who had shot at a bodyguard and police. Authorities could not be reached to confirm those details.
Several people including a police officer had been shot at a nearby outdoor concert, the Las Vegas Sun newspaper reported. "Multiple people" were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, according to CNN.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.