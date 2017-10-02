Police hunt active shooter near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas

Police officers take cover near the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS: Police in Las Vegas are probing reports of a gunman on the loose after shots were fired in the city on Sunday (Oct 1).

Gunfire had reportedly been heard at the Mandalay Bay Casino, causing panic along the Las Vegas Strip.

“We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials said in a brief statement to their Twitter.

One Twitter user posted that the hotel was on lockdown, while another, citing police scanners, posted there were two shooters on the 32nd floor of the hotel who had shot at a bodyguard and police. Authorities could not be reached to confirm those details.

Several people including a police officer had been shot at a nearby outdoor concert, the Las Vegas Sun newspaper reported. "Multiple people" were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, according to CNN.

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on Oct 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images/AFP)

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Source: Reuters/rw