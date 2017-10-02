Police hunt active shooter near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS: Police in Las Vegas are probing reports of a gunman on the loose after shots were fired in the city on Sunday (Oct 1).



Gunfire had reportedly been heard at the Mandalay Bay Casino, causing panic along the Las Vegas Strip.



“We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials said in a brief statement to their Twitter.



We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

One Twitter user posted that the hotel was on lockdown, while another, citing police scanners, posted there were two shooters on the 32nd floor of the hotel who had shot at a bodyguard and police. Authorities could not be reached to confirm those details.

Several people including a police officer had been shot at a nearby outdoor concert, the Las Vegas Sun newspaper reported. "Multiple people" were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, according to CNN.





Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on Oct 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images/AFP)

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.