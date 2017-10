ADDIS ABABA: Police in Ethiopia's restive Oromiya region fired live rounds on Thursday to disperse demonstrators in the town of Ambo, witness said.

Residents in the area told Reuters that demonstrators blocked the town's main road in protest, sparking clashes with police. "Some protesters were injured," a witness said.

