Police investigating militants search Brussels houses

BRUSSELS: Police searched eight houses in and around Brussels on Monday as part of investigations into people who had joined militants in Syria in 2014, prosecutors said.

The prosecutors did say if anyone was arrested or give any more details on the investigation.

A series of attacks in European cities has raised fears that people who flew out to fight alongside jihadists in Syria and Iraq could return to launch more assaults at home.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Andrew Heavens)