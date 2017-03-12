Police question man over attack threat in south-west Germany

BERLIN: German police said on Sunday they were questioning a man in his early 20s who was detained after an overnight operation in the southwestern town of Offenburg following a security threat.

Germany is on high alert following deadly militant attacks in France and Belgium and after a failed asylum seeker from Tunisia drove a truck into a Berlin Christmas market in December, killing 12 people. Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.

Police said they believed one target of a potential attack was a night club. They added that no weapons were found during the operation and a second man who was arrested was later released.

Federal and local police officers stepped up security in Offenburg's town centre and on public transport.

Offenburg lies in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg close to the French border. French police were involved in the operation.

Separately, on Saturday, police in the city of Essen closed a shopping mall after security agencies warned of a possible attack.

Security sources said that threat appeared to follow a call for violence by a German militant loyal to Islamic State who is currently based in a region of Syria controlled by the militant group.

Police questioned two men in connection with the Essen threat.

