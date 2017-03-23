Police raid in Birmingham following London attack: Reports

LONDON: Armed UK police raided a home and closed off several roads in Birmingham on Thursday (Mar 23) in connection to the terrorist attack in Westminister, London, according to the British media.

According to Sky News, "a number of people" have been arrested at the property in Hagley Road, in the Egbaston area of the city.

West Midlands Police referred enquiries about the incident to the Met Police, which said it was "not prepared to discuss the matter for operational reasons", Sky quoted in their report.

Five people were killed, including the assailant, and 40 others were injured when a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage in the heart of Britain's seat of power.