Police release driver after crash near London museums

LONDON: A man arrested after his car ploughed into pedestrians in London's museum district, injuring 11 people and sparking fears of a terror attack, was released from custody on Sunday (Oct 8), police said.

The 47-year-old was held at the scene of Saturday's crash on suspicion of dangerous driving, and questioned overnight over what police said was a traffic incident with no link to terrorism.

"This morning, he was released under investigation while enquiries continue," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene near the Natural History Museum and Victoria and Albert Museum after the incident, which sent crowds in the busy tourist spot running in panic.

The arrested man was one of nine people taken to hospital following the crash, and after receiving treatment was taken for questioning at a police station. Another two people were treated at the scene.

Detective constable Darren Case said: "Because of where this collision occurred and the number of pedestrians involved, I fully appreciate the concern and alarm this incident caused.

"Enquiries have established that this incident is not terrorist related and I'd like to thank those who came to assist the injured.

"Thankfully there are no serious injuries with the majority now discharged from hospital."

Security is high in Britain after five terror attacks since March - four in London and one in Manchester - which have claimed 35 lives.

Three of the attacks in London involved the use of a vehicle to run down pedestrians.