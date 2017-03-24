Police release image of Westminster attack perpetrator Khalid Masood

LONDON: A total of 11 people have been arrested as part of an investigation after a British man went on a rampage outside parliament and killed four, London's Metropolitan Police announced on Friday (Mar 24).

Ten people remain in police custody while another woman arrested has been released on bail, according to a news release by police. Detectives are continuing to search two addresses in Birmingham and one in East London, while searches at seven other addresses across England and Wales have concluded.

Officers also released an image of the attacker Khalid Masood as well as his previous aliases.

"To provide clarity, Khalid Masood has previously gone by the names of Adrian Elms and Adrian Russell Ajao. He may also be known by a number of other names," police said in the statement.

BREAKING: Met Police release picture of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood pic.twitter.com/nx6kErYzgq — Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) March 24, 2017

Mark Rowley, Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Met's counter-terrorism command had earlier on Friday that the attacker's birth name was Adrian Russell, and that officials were still trying to establish whether he had acted on the direction of others.

In an appeal to the public for information, he said that the investigation focused on understanding the attacker's "motivation, preparation and his associates".

Rowley said the attacker, who ploughed down pedestrians when he sped across Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing an unarmed policeman, had injured at least 50 people in total. Two are still in a critical condition and one person is considered to have life-threatening injuries.



