Police say incident at radio station is hostage taking - reports

AMSTERDAM: A man is holding a woman hostage at the building used by Dutch radio station 3FM, Dutch news agencies NOS and ANP reported on Thursday, citing police.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports. A Reuters reporter on the scene could see police had cordoned off the building in the city of Hilversum.

The station's broadcasting is continuing without reference to the situation inside.

ANP Nieuws reported the man threatened the woman, an employee at the station, with a knife in a parking lot next to the building and forced her to take him inside. The agency cited police.

A negotiator is attempting to contact the man, ANP reported.

The incident follows the departure of one of the radio station's most popular disk jockeys on Wednesday. DJ Giel Beelen announced he was leaving the station after 19 years, probably to accept a job at a different broadcaster.

