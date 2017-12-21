Police say suspicious package at Frankfurt Christmas market harmless

FRANKFURT: A suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of a Christmas market in Frankfurt has turned out to be harmless, the city's police said on Twitter.

Authorities said the package in question at Roemer square, the heart of the city's Christmas market, was a donation for the homeless.

"Well intentioned, but poorly placed," the police said on Twitter.

The all clear came about 45 minutes after the evacuation was announced.

