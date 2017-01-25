Police search houses around Brussels in anti-terrorism investigation

BRUSSELS: Police searched houses around Brussels as part of an anti-terrorism investigation on Wednesday, the federal prosecutor's office said.

The operations were focused on about eight areas and were not linked to recent attacks in Brussels or Paris, a spokesman for the prosecutor added.

Suicide bombers killed 32 people at Brussels Airport and the city's metro system in March 2016.

