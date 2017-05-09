Police slowly reopen Paris' Gare du Nord train station after security alert

PARIS: French police evacuated one of the city’s busiest train stations on Tuesday morning (May 9), ordering passengers off platforms and locking down the station, before declaring the operation over and the situation back to normal.

According to AP, police said the operation at Gare du Nord was aimed at “removing doubt” – but did not add if any arrests were made.

"End of verifications. Gradual return to normal," Paris police said in a tweet.

Media reports added that police officers and transport personnel surrounded the large station in northeast Paris and sealed off all roads leading in as local residents milled around during the operation.

Gare du Nord is a terminus for Eurostar services; AP cited a Eurostar spokeswoman as saying the “incident did not appear to have any relation to its trains and did not appear to affect its passengers”.

A witness at the scene said there were at least 10 police vans outside the station in central Paris during the security alert.