Policeman, PKK militant killed in southeast Turkey - governor's office

ISTANBUL: A policeman and a militant from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were killed in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Friday, the local governor's office said.

It said nine other policemen were wounded during a security operation against the Kurdish group in the city. "Clashes broke out as our security forces entered the address to apprehend a member of the PKK," the governor's office said.

The PKK, which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, has led a three-decade armed insurgency against the Turkish state.

The government has been increasing operations against the militant group since the collapse of a ceasefire in 2015.

