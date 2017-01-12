Polish parliament to reopen despite opposition protest

WARSAW: Poland's lower house of parliament will restart its proceedings at 1800 GMT on Wednesday after winter recess, a senior parliament official said, in an apparent defiance of an opposition blockade of the legislature's plenary hall.

Parliament was due to convene around noon local time (1100 GMT) but proceedings were delayed as opposition and ruling party officials sought to resolve a standoff over a December vote on the 2017 budget.

Opposition lawmakers have staged a sit-in in parliament since December over the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's plans to limit media access to parliament and a vote on the budget which the centrist Civic Platform (PO) says was held illegally.

The PO wants a re-run of the budget vote, but the government says its passage was within the law.

