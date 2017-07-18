Polish parliament votes to start debate on judiciary bill

WARSAW: Poland's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to start a debate on a bill that the opposition said would erode judges' independence.

Amid loud opposition chants of "shame, disgrace", the parliament, where the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has a majority, voted to start debating a bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court.

