Polish PM in hospital for routine checks after car crash

  • Posted 11 Feb 2017 03:15
Polish Prime minister Beata Szydlo speaks during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw, Poland February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo suffered bruising when a private car crashed into her limousine on Friday in Oswiecim, near Krakow, public broadcaster TVP Info said, quoting a government spokesman.

"PM Szydlo is in hospital for routine checks," spokesman Rafal Bochenek told TVP Info. "Fortunately, nothing serious happened to the prime minister."

