Polish PM in hospital for routine checks after car crash
- Posted 11 Feb 2017 03:15
WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo suffered bruising when a private car crashed into her limousine on Friday in Oswiecim, near Krakow, public broadcaster TVP Info said, quoting a government spokesman.
"PM Szydlo is in hospital for routine checks," spokesman Rafal Bochenek told TVP Info. "Fortunately, nothing serious happened to the prime minister."
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
- Reuters