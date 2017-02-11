Polish PM in hospital for routine checks after car crash

WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo suffered bruising when a private car crashed into her limousine on Friday in Oswiecim, near Krakow, public broadcaster TVP Info said, quoting a government spokesman.

"PM Szydlo is in hospital for routine checks," spokesman Rafal Bochenek told TVP Info. "Fortunately, nothing serious happened to the prime minister."

