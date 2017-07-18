Polish president threatens to veto contested Supreme Court reform

Surrounded by security guards and amid opposition deputies' shouts of "shame" and "disgrace", Poland's parliament debated a bill on Tuesday that critics say would erode the independence of the judiciary.

WARSAW: Poland's President Andrzej Duda threatened on Tuesday to block the government's efforts to overhaul the Supreme Court amid concerns that the reform would give the ruling conservatives control over the judiciary.

Lawmakers were debating the Supreme Court draft legislation on Tuesday surrounded by security guards and amid opposition calls of "disgrace" - a sign of the high tensions surrounding the plans submitted by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS).

Opposition deputies accuse PiS of violating the constitutional separation of powers and, potentially, ensuring it has a say over election results, both charges PiS denies. The European Union is also concerned about the planned reform.

"Poles are not satisfied with how the justice system functions," Duda told journalists.

"The judiciary needs to be reformed, but the reforms need to be wise," said the president, who usually backs PiS legislation.

Duda said he would not sign the Supreme Court bill into law, should it pass parliament, unless the legislature agrees to raise the majority needed to appoint a judiciary panel that would pick future judges.

Advertisement Advertisement

His demand would make it more difficult for PiS to control the appointment of judges as it falls short of the three-fifths majority in parliament that Duda proposed.

PiS says its proposed judiciary reforms are needed to make courts accountable and ensure that state institutions serve all Poles, not just the elites it portrays as the support base for the opposition.

Since winning an election in 2015, PiS has sought to increase the government's influence over state media, courts and prosecutors, and now faces possible legal action and fines from the EU over possible breaches in the rule of law.

The parliament building has been cordoned off by barriers since Sunday, when thousands protested against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw and other cities.

It was not immediately clear whether parliament would halt Tuesday's debate following Duda's unexpected announcement. But opposition groupings welcomed his decision.

"We accept (the president's stance) with appreciation," Grzegorz Schetyna, leader of the main opposition party, the centrist, pro-EU Civic Platform, told journalists.

"This means that PiS is backing down."

(Additional reporting by Warsaw bureau; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Justyna Pawlak; additional reporting in Brussels by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Gareth Jones)