Polish president wants to change constitution to get more power over courts

WARSAW: Polish President Andrzej Duda proposed amendments to the constitution on Monday that would give him more say over the nomination of top judges.

Presenting his proposals, Duda said he wanted to set the retirement age for Supreme Court judges at 65 and give himself the power to decide whether they can work longer.

The proposals come two months after Duda upset the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party by vetoing two out of three bills on reforming the courts, following mass protests and criticism from Washington and Brussels.

