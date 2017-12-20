Poll shows improvement in Brazil president Temer's low approval rating

The approval rating for Brazilian President Michel Temer's scandal-plagued government has risen, doubling to 6 percent from the prior survey, a new poll published on Wednesday showed.

BRASILIA: The approval rating for Brazilian President Michel Temer's scandal-plagued government has risen, doubling to 6 percent from the prior survey, a new poll published on Wednesday showed.

The survey by pollster Ibope, conducted between Dec. 7-10, said the number of people who consider Temer's government "bad" or "terrible" fell to 74 percent from 77 percent in the previous survey carried out in September.

