Poor visibility contributed to 2015 crash landing of Air Canada flight - TSB

FILE PHOTO - Transportation Safety Board investigators and airport firefighters work at the crash site of Air Canada flight 624 that crashed early Sunday morning during a snowstorm, at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, Nova Scotia, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Vaughan/Pool

MONTREAL: The 2015 crash landing of Air Canada flight 624 at a Halifax airport was caused by approach procedures, poor visibility and airfield lighting, the Canadian Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

No one was killed in the accident that took place just past midnight, but more than 20 passengers and crew on the flight were sent to the hospital. The Airbus A320 flying from Toronto was carrying 133 passengers and five crew members.

