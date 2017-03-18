Pope Francis to visit Egypt on Apr 28-29: Vatican 

Vatican City - Pope Francis will visit Cairo on Apr 28-29 at the invitation of the Egyptian president and the grand imam of the capital's famed Al-Azhar mosque, the Vatican said Saturday (Mar 18).

The pontiff had hosted the grand imam, Ahmed al-Tayeb, at the Vatican last May, in a landmark meeting with one of Islam's top clerics.

That encounter was the culmination of a steady improvement in a relationship that had broken down because of a series of spats under Francis's predecessor Benedict XVI.

The current pope has made interfaith dialogue and reconciliation a leading theme of his pontificate and has also overseen an improvement in relations with the Orthodox and Protestant wings of Christianity.

The Argentine pope has a long-standing invitation to visit Egypt, issued by President President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi when he met Francis at the Vatican in 2014.