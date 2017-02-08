Pope issues stinging criticism of Myanmar's treatment of Rohingyas

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Wednesday issued a stinging criticism of atrocities against Myanmar's minority Rohingyas, saying they have been tortured and killed "simply because they want to live their culture and their Muslim faith."

The pope issued a strong defence of the Rohingyas in unprepared remarks at his weekly audience following last week's U.N. report that said security forces in the north of the country had carried out mass killings, gang rapes and had burned villages.

