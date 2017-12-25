Pope pleads for migrants at Christmas mass

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis in his Christmas eve mass on Sunday (Dec 24) urged the world's 1.3 billion Catholics not to ignore the plight of migrants who are "driven from their land" because of leaders willing to shed "innocent blood".

"So many other footsteps are hidden in the footsteps of Joseph and Mary," the Argentine pontiff, himself the grandson of Italian migrants, told worshippers in Saint Peter's Basilica

"We see the tracks of millions of persons who do not choose to go away but, driven from their land, leave behind their dear ones."

Many engulfed in the ongoing migration crisis were forced to flee from leaders "who, to impose their power and increase their wealth, see no problem in shedding innocent blood", said the 81-year-old, who will give his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas address on Monday.

The pontiff's plea for "hope" came as fresh tensions simmered in the West Bank following Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The announcement by US President Donald Trump on December 6 unleashed demonstrators and clashes, including in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank where Christians will mark the birth of Jesus at a midnight mass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LESS TOURISTS IN BETHLEHEM

Palestinian scouts played drums and bagpipes at Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem on Sunday, but many tourists stayed away this year.

Hundreds of people gathered in the cold on Bethlehem's Manger square to watch the annual scout parade towards the Church of the Nativity, built over the spot where tradition says Mary gave birth to Jesus.

But the square was noticeably quieter following the violence between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli army in the past weeks.

Twelve Palestinians have been killed since Trump's declaration, including a 19-year-old who died of his wounds on Sunday nine days after he was shot during a Gaza protest.

In the square, Nahil Banura, a Christian woman from Beit Sahur, near Bethlehem, said Trump's decision had made the run-up to Christmas "miserable".

"People are only going out to vent," she said.

'REINFORCED TROOPS'

Perhaps as few as 50,000 Palestinian Christians make up just around two per cent of the predominantly Muslim population of the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, visited the Church of the Nativity on Sunday afternoon.

He said last week that "dozens" of foreign visitors had cancelled their Christmas trips after Trump's announcement.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, shakes hands with Palestinians coming to greet him upon to attend Christmas eve celebrations in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Dec 24, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Hazem Bader)

But Israel's tourism ministry said Christmas preparations have not been affected, and it expects a 20 per cent increase in the number of Christian pilgrims this year compared with 2016.

An Israeli police spokesman said extra units would be deployed in Jerusalem and at the crossings to Bethlehem to ease the access for the "thousands of tourists and visitors".

And the Israeli army officer in charge of the Bethlehem area said that while tensions had been high in the area following the Jerusalem announcement, he did not expect trouble on Christmas.

"We've reinforced our troops, and are ready for any scenario," Lieutenant Colonel Benny Meir told AFP.

Israel seized east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed it, in moves never recognised by the international community.

Palestinians view east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, and interpreted Trump's statement as rejecting their right to a capital in east Jerusalem, although the Americans deny this.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Trump's decision meant that any peace plan proposed by the United States will be no longer acceptable.

Mitri Raheb, pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, told AFP on Sunday that Christmas this year is a "mix of sadness and joy" because of the US decision on Jerusalem, which he called "the beating heart of Palestine".

CHRISTMAS IN MOSUL

In neighbouring Egypt, Coptic Christians who celebrate Christmas on Jan 6 saw a church in Giza attacked by a mob following Muslim prayers on Friday, the latest in some 20 such incidents in 2017.

Christmas decorations have meanwhile become more visible in Christian areas of Syria's capital Damascus this year.

An Iraqi receives the Eucharist during a Christmas mass at the Saint Paul's church on Dec 24, 2017 in the country's second city Mosul. (Photo: AFP/Ahmad Muwafaq)

In the central Syrian city of Homs, Christians will celebrate Christmas with great fanfare for the first time in years after the end of battles between regime and rebel forces, with processions, shows for children and even decorations among the ruins.

In Iraq too, this year marks a positive turning point for the Christian community in the northern city of Mosul.

Hymns filled a Mosul church on Sunday as worshippers celebrated Christmas for the first time in four years after the city's recapture from the Islamic State militant group in July.

Muslims stood alongside Christian worshippers amid the candles and Christmas trees at St Paul's Church in Mosul.