Portugal ex-PM indicted on graft, money-laundering charges - prosecutor

FILE PHOTO - Former Portuguese Prime Minister Jose Socrates, talks to journalists after being released from house arrest in Lisbon, Portugal, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON: Portuguese prosecutors on Wednesday formally indicted former Socialist premier Jose Socrates with graft, money laundering and other crimes, the prosecutor's office said.

Neither Socrates nor his lawyers were available for comment on Wednesday, but he has denied any wrongdoing on many occasions, calling the accusations politically motivated.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Axel Bugge and Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters