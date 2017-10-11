Portugal ex-PM indicted on graft, money-laundering charges - prosecutor

Portuguese prosecutors on Wednesday formally indicted former Socialist premier Jose Socrates with graft, money laundering and other crimes, the prosecutor's office said.

LISBON: Portuguese prosecutors on Wednesday formally indicted former Socialist premier Jose Socrates with graft, money laundering and other crimes, the prosecutor's office said.

Neither Socrates nor his lawyers were available for comment on Wednesday, but he has denied any wrongdoing on many occasions, calling the accusations politically motivated.

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Axel Bugge and Alison Williams)