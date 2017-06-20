Portugal PM demands answers as deadly forest fires still rage

PEDROGAO GRANDE: Portugal's prime minister led calls on Tuesday (Jun 20) to find out why a highway now dubbed the "road of death" - where most of the 64 victims of a giant forest fire perished - had not been blocked off, as questions mounted over the disaster management response.

More than 1,000 firefighters were still battling to control the flames which broke out in the central Pedrogao Grande region at the weekend and spread at breakneck speed to neighbouring areas.

A water bomber crashed near the village of Ouzenda while fighting the blaze, a spokesman for the civil protection service told AFP. He was unable to give further immediate details about the incident.

Spain, France and Italy have sent a total of 11 water bombers to help the operation.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa sought "immediate explanations" why the national 236 highway "had not been closed to traffic" and why it had been signalled by gendarmes as an alternative route after a nearby road had been sealed off, according to the Lusa national news agency.

Forty-seven of the 64 forest fire victims died on the N236 which has been branded the "road of death" or the "road of hell" by the local media. Thirty of them burned to death in their cars, trapped by the flames.

A survivor told Portuguese television that gendarmes directed them to the N236 as an alternative to the nearby IC8 route which had been closed and which the gendarmes used themselves.

"When we arrived at the IC8, they told us we couldn't pass and directed us towards the N236. We thought that the road was safe but it wasn't," said a survivor, Maria de Fatima.

"We couldn't see anything, we couldn't even see the road, just the flames and the pine trees falling on the road," she said.

Costa also wanted explanations into why the emergency services communications network had been interrupted amid media reports that the scorching heat had damaged antennae.

The blaze around Pedrogao Grande was expected to be under control shortly, said civil protection chief Vitor Vaz Pinto on Tuesday.

As water-bombing planes made regular passes over the flames, there were growing suggestions that forestry practices and outdated emergency planning might have contributed to the disaster.

Some people in the hamlets scattered through this rural region were not happy with the response of the emergency services.

Father Jose Gomes, the priest in Figueiro dos Vinhos, told AFP that some locals had "lacked the support of the fire fighters, and sometimes even water." "There is a spirit of revolt towards the emergency services," he said.

Pensioner Jose Antonio Jesus Marques said he had been told on Saturday that the fire was about eight kilometres away from his home in Carreira.

"I went to see it and in five minutes the fire was about 800 metres from my house," the 66-year-old said.

"The police came and that's the only thing we saw. Not a single firefighter," he said speaking in the courtyard of his home, which he managed to save by throwing buckets of water at the approaching flames which ravaged the eucalyptus trees nearby.

An additional 157 were listed as injured, the emergency services said. They included seven people in a serious state, one of them a child.

Details were emerging of the victims, many of whom were caught in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze. They included a four-year-old boy, Rodrigo.

His parents had left with him with relatives while on honeymoon and posted frantic messages on social media. The bodies of Rodrigo and his uncle were found burnt beside a car.

Italy, France and Spain have sent water-bombing planes to battle the blaze. (Photo: AFP/Francisco Leong)

'THIS CAN'T BE NOBODY'S FAULT'

On Tuesday, 1,150 firefighters and nearly 400 vehicles were still battling the fires, helped from the air by water-bombing planes including some sent from France, Italy and Spain.

Press reports suggested that the fire plan had not been revised for four years and that there had been communications problems while trying to contain the blaze.



Portugal's Publico newspaper reported that while the fire plan was meant to be revised every two years, in recent years lawmakers had not considered it a priority.

Climate change expert Joao Camargo pointed to the industrial-scale planting of eucalyptus, which is highly inflammable, in comments to Publico.

"These last decades, we have seen a rise in the frequency of forest fires" in Portugal, more than in other Mediterranean countries, he said.

The emptying out of the countryside as people leave for more urban areas also meant that there were fewer people to clear the brush that has fed the fires.

"This can't be nobody's fault," said Helder Amaral of the rightwing opposition People's Party (CDS) in a Facebook post.

"It is not enough for the president of the republic to kiss it better. Saying there is nothing to be done is not enough," he said.

Nearly 26,000 hectares of forest have already been destroyed by the fires, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.