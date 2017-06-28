'Possible active shooter' at US army base in Alabama

MIAMI: Officials at the Redstone Arsenal in the southern state of Alabama warned on Tuesday (Jun 27) of an "possible active shooter" on the sprawling US army base and ordered the site locked down.

"Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight," read a tweet from base authorities at @TeamREDSTONE.

No further information was immediately available, and the base website was not immediately accessible. Television images showed empty streets on the vast military base.

Local TV station WHNT reported that FBI agents were heading to the site, and that no one had been registered at the local hospital.

Redstone Arsenal, located near the town of Huntsville, Alabama, hosts units of the army missile command as well as a NASA research centre.