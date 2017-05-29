President Macron's party seen on top in French parliament election - poll

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron's party is expected to emerge with the most seats in June's parliamentary election, a poll showed on Monday, with Macron also scoring well in terms of general popularity.

The Odoxa poll for France Inter radio and L'Express magazine said Macron's start-up "Republic On The Move" party would come top with 29 percent of votes in the June legislative election, which takes place in two rounds on June 11 and June 18.

The far-right National Front (FN) was seen in second place with 17 percent of votes, with the conservatives Republicans party in third with 15 percent. Far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon's party was seen in fourth place with 14 percent.

Other recent polls have also suggested Macron's party would displace the left-wing Socialists as the largest party in the lower house of parliament and outrank the conservatives.

Macron plans to pass a reform of labour regulations by the end of September before kicking off overhauls of the unemployment insurance system and professional training later in the year, and tackling pension schemes in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)