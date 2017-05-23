President Tony Tan congratulates Iran's Rouhani on re-election

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam has congratulated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on his re-election.



In a letter to Dr Rouhani dated May 22, President Tan said: "Your strong electoral mandate reflects the high level of trust the Iranian people have in you and your tireless efforts to reintegrate Iran into the international community and global economy."



Dr Rouhani received more than 57 per cent of the vote on Saturday to secure a second term in office.

Iran and Singapore have enjoyed friendly and long-standing ties, noted Dr Tan. "I am confident that with your support, the friendship between Iran and Singapore will continue to flourish," he added.