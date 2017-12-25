President Trump and First Lady Melania send Christmas greetings in White House video

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sent a Christmas holiday message to the American people on Monday (Dec 25) in a White House video shot earlier in Washington.

"For Christians, we remember the story of Jesus, Mary and Joseph that began more than 2,000 years ago. As the book of Isaiah tells us, 'For to us a child is, to us a son is given; And the government will be on his shoulders, and his name will be called Wonderful counselor, mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace'," Trump said in the video message on social media.

"This good news is the greatest Christmas gift of all. The reason for our joy and the true source of our hope," he added.

Watch the full message:

The Trumps are spending the Christmas holiday at Trump's resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.



