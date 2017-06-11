Price of Saudi cigarettes doubles as first tax hits

RIYADH: The price of a pack of cigarettes doubled for Saudi Arabian smokers on Sunday (Jun 11) under first-time tax measures to help the kingdom cope with a drop in oil revenues.

Residents of the world's biggest oil exporter long enjoyed a tax-free and heavily subsidised existence but a collapse in crude prices since 2014 sparked cutbacks and a search for new revenue.

The "selective tax", effective from Sunday, raised the price of tobacco 100 per cent, to between about 18 (US$4.80/4.30 euros) and 24 riyals (US$6.40/5.70 euros) per pack.

The cost of energy drinks also doubled and the price of soft drinks rose 50 per cent, according to the General Authority of Zakat and Income Tax.

Cigarettes and fizzy drinks are popular in Saudi Arabia, where alcohol is banned.

Saudi Arabia's implementation of the new tax follows an agreement among the six Gulf Cooperation Council nations and is line with International Monetary Fund recommendations.

GCC states have also agreed to introduce a value-added tax of five per cent on certain goods in 2018.

Since last year Saudi Arabia has pursued a wide-ranging social and economic reform plan to develop its industrial and investment base while boosting small- and medium-sized businesses.

The effort aims to create more jobs for Saudis and reduce reliance on oil revenue.

After collapsed income from crude led to a record US$98 billion (87.5 billion euros) deficit in 2015, the kingdom cut subsidies on fuel and other utilities, delayed major infrastructure projects, and temporarily halted public service benefits.

These and other measures led to a much-improved fiscal performance in the first quarter of 2017, the government said.

It reported a deficit in the first three months of 26 billion riyals (US$6.93 billion/6.19 billion euros), which would put the budget shortfall on course to be substantially lower than the US$53 billion (47.3 euros) initially projected.